Body found in Skykomish River

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man's body was found in the Skykomish River in eastern Snohomish County, though authorities do not suspect any foul play.

The Seattle Times reports the body was pulled from the water Saturday by a kayaker along Highway 2.

It was unclear how the man got into the river, though Lt. Clint Korhonen said early information indicated no foul play was suspected. Authorities had yet to identify the deceased Saturday evening.