Body found buried in backyard, teen charged in dad's death

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The body of a 78-year-old northern Virginia man was found buried in his backyard Wednesday and his son has been charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Truman Nguyen was reported missing on Monday, news outlets reported. But after an associate reported that the son may have harmed his father, the son was interviewed and that led to the discovery of Nguyen’s body, Fairfax County police said The body will be sent to the medical examiner for positive identification and to determine the cause of death.