Body found along Ohio River in southern Indiana county

ROME, Ind. (AP) — State police are working to identify a body that a fisherman found Monday along southern Indiana’s Ohio River shoreline.

Indiana conservation officers recovered the body from the river after it was discovered along a boat ramp in the Perry County village of Rome, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone said that a fisherman had found the body on the riverbank, WFIE-TV reported.

State police at the agency’s Jasper post are working to identify the body and determine the person’s cause of death, police said in a statement Tuesday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, but no additional information has been released by state police. A message seeking comment on the autopsy findings was left Wednesday for the Perry County coroner.