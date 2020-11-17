Body found after boys' canoe flips in Clear Creek Reservoir

GRANITE, Colo. (AP) — Divers have recovered a body from Clear Creek Reservoir while searching for a teenage boy who went missing after the canoe he was in capsized.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say the body was found Monday after a two-day search, and the coroner's office will determine a cause of death and formally identify the victim.

Officers were called to the reservoir Saturday evening after two boys were tossed into the water when their canoe flipped following a day of duck hunting. The father of one of the boys arrived at the scene at about the same time as CPW officers and swam toward the boat. He grabbed one of the boys but struggled to get back to shore in the frigid water and high winds.

CPW officers entered the water and saved the two, but they could not find the other boy.

Searchers used jet skis, a rescue boat, sonar and an underwater drone to search for the boy. The body was found Monday afternoon about 270 yards (247 meters) from shore in water about 25 feet (7.6 meters) deep.

The reservoir is in central Colorado between Leadville and Buena Vista.