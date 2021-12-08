Body cam video documents shooting of 88-year-old Florida man

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (AP) — A body camera video shows that a Florida deputy who fatally shot an 88-year-old man while checking on his welfare repeatedly identified herself and asked him to put down his gun, firing only after he threatened to shoot her and then moved close to where she was taking cover.
The video released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday documents Deputy Anastacia Castillo's multiple attempts to deescalate the situation after encountering the man during a search of his home, which was prompted by a neighbor’s concerns about his safety.