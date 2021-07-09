Bodies of all plane crash victims recovered in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the bodies of all 28 people who were on a plane that crashed in a remote area in Russia’s Far East this week, local officials said Friday. One of the plane's black boxes also was recovered.

The Antonov An-26 crashed Tuesday near its destination in the Kamchatkatown region town of Palana, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather. The plane was en route from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar. None of the six crew members or 22 passengers on board survived the crash.