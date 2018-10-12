Bob Martinson Band to perform at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a program with the Bob Martinson Band Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Band members Bob Martinson, Paul Gilroy and Steve Wanzer will perform songs from the 1950s-70s.

Pre-paid reservations are strongly recommended for the event at the 9 Route 39 South center (www.jccinsherman.org).

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

Martinson, who has been actively pursuing his music career for over 30 years, is signed to the Empty Sky Records label and Ready Records and leads the Bob Martinson Band and "The Bob Martinson Solo Show.”

Gilroy comes from a family of musicians, beginning with his father who managed an orchestra during the Big Band Era and during the 60’s managed the popular area nightclub band The Mark IV, of which Gilroy’s two brothers were members.

Wanzer began taking classical piano lessons at age 6, played trombone from fourth grade through college, played in an orchestra brass quintet, a 17-piece big band, and many rock bands. The most notable bands would be the Mark IV Band and the The Harves Band of which he is still a member.

For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050 or visit the JCC website.