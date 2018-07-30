Board votes to appeal court-ordered release of investigation

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada school district is looking to keep the details of a $50,000 investigation private.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the Washoe County School Board voted unanimously last week to appeal a Reno District Court judge's decision that the Washoe County School District should turn over documents detailing an investigation into its special education leadership staff to the Gazette Journal.

The newspaper filed a petition seeking the documents in early February, but the school district denied the request, saying the documents are protected as "attorney-client work product."

Board president Katy Simon Holland says the release of the documents could have a "chilling effect" on people looking to make complaints, though the judge ordered any identifiable information in the documents be redacted.

The district has until Thursday to file the appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com