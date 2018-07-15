Blue Star Markers dedicated in towns













Photo: Courtesy Of Rudy Simari Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 The Blue Star Memorial sign in Bridgewater is shown near Capt. Burnham’s historic home. The Blue Star Memorial sign in Bridgewater is shown near Capt. Burnham’s historic home. Photo: Courtesy Of Rudy Simari Image 2 of 4 Children and adults line Main Street during the Blue Star Marker installation ceremony held in Bridgewater. The sign was installed by the Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club. Children and adults line Main Street during the Blue Star Marker installation ceremony held in Bridgewater. The sign was installed by the Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club. Photo: Courtesy Of Rudy Simari Image 3 of 4 Jeffery McBreairty, commander of the American Legion in New Milford, left, addresses the crowd as members of the Sons of the American Revolution present the colors at the Bridgewater ceremony. Jeffery McBreairty, commander of the American Legion in New Milford, left, addresses the crowd as members of the Sons of the American Revolution present the colors at the Bridgewater ceremony. Photo: Courtesy Of Rudy Simari Image 4 of 4 From left to right, accompanist Estelle Mackenzie, Jean Kavanek and Holly Azeved, participate in the Roxbury ceremony. From left to right, accompanist Estelle Mackenzie, Jean Kavanek and Holly Azeved, participate in the Roxbury ceremony. Photo: Courtesy Of Rudy Simari Blue Star Markers dedicated in towns 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

The Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club recently held a dedication celebration for Blue Star Markers.

The Flag Day event was held first at the Capt. Burnham Homestead on Route 133 in Bridgewater and later at the Diebold Garden on Main Street North in Roxbury.

Adrienne Caruso, chairwoman of Blue Star Memorial Project in town, and Audrey Wilkicki and Ceil Santillo, co-chairwomen of the project, offered welcomes at each ceremony.

First Selectman Curtis Read and Selectman Jim Conway offered the greeting in Bridgewater and Roxbury, respectively.

David Perkins, Bill Baldwin and Mike Chuckta, who are members of the Sons of the American Revolution, presented the colors in both towns.

Each ceremony also included an invocation. The Rev. Robert Woodroofe of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Bridgewater and the Rev. David Peters of Roxbury Congregational Church offered invocations in Bridgewater and Roxbury, respectively.

Reed Woerner and Jamie Feather, students at Burnham School in Bridgewater, raised the flag in Bridgewater.

Numerous special guests attended the ceremonies.

They included Andrea Little, the National Garden Clubs Blue Star and Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Chairwoman who dedicated the Blue Star markers in Brookfield and Milford, of Massachusetts; Inge Venus, president, and Jane Waugh, immediate past president of Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut, and Arlene Field and Polly Brooks, first and second vice president, respectively; Carol Steiner, historic/memorial public gardens chairman; Jacqueline Connell, former president of Connecticut and NGC board member, Maria Nahom of New Milford, a former president of Connecticut and former National Garden Club Blue Star Chairman; Krista Fiorini, Connecticut Blue Star and Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Chairman, Blue Star historian and a member of the Bethel Garden Club; New Milford Mayor Pete Bass; and special bugler Jeffrey McBreairty, who represented the New Milford American Legion.

Krista Fiorini offered history about the Blue Star Memorial Marker, and a military tribute was presented by McBreairty.

The dedication of the markers was made by Little, and Marnee Straiton, president of the Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club, accepted the markers.

In Bridgewater, the Burnham School chorus, conducted by teacher Jennifer Doiron, performed “This Land Is Your Land” and the Burnham School Orchestra performed “Yankee Doodle.”

In Roxbury, the Booth Free School third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students, conducted by teacher Jacob Bartfiedl, sang “This Land is Your Land.”

The Hilltop Singers from Bridgewater Senior Center, led by Jean Kavanek, sang the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “God Bless America” at both ceremonies.

Hammond and Peters offered the benediction in Bridgewater and Roxbury, respectively.

McBreairty played taps.