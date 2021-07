NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A once-popular bicycle sharing operation is returning to New Orleans.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office announced Wednesday that the Blue Bikes program is returning, with 500 bikes expected to be available at hubs around the city by Sept. 1.

The program had shut down in 2020 amid out-of-state corporate ownership changes. The program is being revived in New Orleans by a new nonprofit group called Blue Krewe, which is partnered with another local nonprofit, the Bike Easy organization, and title sponsor Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.

Riders will be able to pay for rides by the minute or by using a $25-per-month plan. There will also be a low-cost program for people who qualify for Medicaid or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.