Blessing to be offered at dog park

Candlewoof Dog Park in New Milford will hold a dog blessing with a Buddhist priest June 16 at 10 a.m. at the Pickett District Road park.

Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest, the Abbot of the Middleway Meditation Centers and the Middle-Way Peace Order, will offer the blessing at the 44 Pickett District Road park.

Dogs must be on a leash for the blessing.

All other park rules will apply. For a complete detail of rules, visit www.newmilforddogpark.org.

All blessing donations will go to Animal Welfare Society, New Milford.

For more information, email nmdp.community@gmail.com.