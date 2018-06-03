https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Blessing-to-be-offered-at-dog-park-12953868.php
Blessing to be offered at dog park
Published 12:00 am, Sunday, June 3, 2018
Candlewoof Dog Park in New Milford will hold a dog blessing with a Buddhist priest June 16 at 10 a.m. at the Pickett District Road park.
Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest, the Abbot of the Middleway Meditation Centers and the Middle-Way Peace Order, will offer the blessing at the 44 Pickett District Road park.
Dogs must be on a leash for the blessing.
All other park rules will apply. For a complete detail of rules, visit www.newmilforddogpark.org.
All blessing donations will go to Animal Welfare Society, New Milford.
For more information, email nmdp.community@gmail.com.
