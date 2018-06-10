https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Blessing-12970332.php
Blessing
Published 12:00 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewoof Dog Park
Candlewoof Dog Park in New Milford will hold a dog blessing with a Buddhist priest June 16 at 10 a.m. at the Pickett District Road park. Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest, the Abbot of the Middleway Meditation Centers and the Middle-Way Peace Order, will offer the blessing at the 44 Pickett District Road park.
