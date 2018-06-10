Blaze destroys city's historic Armory building

ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) — A fire destroyed Aberdeen's Armory building, which houses the city's museum, a senior center and the offices of a community social services program.

No one was hurt in the blaze, as the building was unoccupied Saturday morning when the fire began.

Aberdeen Fire Chief Tom Hubbard says the alarm call came at 9:26 a.m., and crews immediately saw a huge plume of smoke rising from the roof.

Firefighters had to pull out of the building when the ceiling started to collapse.

Hubbard says there's "massive destruction of a lot of historic items" from fire, smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The building, which was built in 1922, includes many exhibits on the city's history, the fishing and timber industries, and life around the mouth of the Chehalis River.