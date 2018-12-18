Blaze destroys at least 600 houses in Brazil neighborhood.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Officials say a fire has engulfed a neighborhood in the northern Brazilian city of Manaus and destroyed at least 600 wooden houses.

Civil defense officials say four people were injured in the blaze. No deaths were reported.

They say the fire began Monday night in the city's low-income Educandos neighborhood and was extinguished several hours later.

Public security chief Amadeu Soares says the fire may have started with an exploding pressure cooker.