RENO, Nev. (AP) — High temperatures in the mid-60s (18 Celsius) on Monday gave way to a sudden return to winter conditions overnight with 9 inches (2.3 centimeters) of snow on the top of the Mount Rose ski resort on the edge of Reno and Tuesday morning lows in the teens (-7 C) south of Carson City.

Three inches (7.6 cm) of snow was recorded early Tuesday in Reno, where the mercury reached 67 degrees (19 C) on Monday, the National Weather Service said.