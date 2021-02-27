'Blame Trump' defense in Capitol riot looks like a long shot MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, Associated Press Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 8:57 a.m.
1 of6 Dustin Thompson, left, of Columbus, who is accused of being part of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, arrives with his lawyer, Sam Shamansky, to turn himself in on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Joseph P. Kinneary U.S. District Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 This image provided by the FBI taken from a video security camera in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, shows a man wearing a Trump 2020 winter cap and a bullet proof vest beside a wooden coat rack, standing among other rioters. The FBI identified the man as Dustin Thompson. Federal authorities say Thompson illegally entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and while he was there stole the coat rack. (The FBI via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Dustin Thompson, left, of Columbus, who is accused of being part of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, arrives with his lawyer, Sam Shamansky, to turn himself in on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Joseph P. Kinneary U.S. District Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Fencing and razor wire surrounds the perimeter of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
The “Trump-made-me-do-it” defense is already looking like a longshot.
Facing damning evidence in the deadly Capitol siege last month — including social media posts flaunting their actions — rioters are arguing in court they were following then-President Donald Trump's instructions on Jan. 6. But the legal strategy has already been shot down by at least one judge and experts believe the argument is not likely to get anyone off the hook for the insurrection where five people died, including a police officer.
MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER