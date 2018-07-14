https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Blacksmithing-course-slated-13064249.php
Blacksmithing course slated
The New Milford Youth Agency will off blacksmithing enrichment classes July 16-20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
Blacksmith Andy Chapman will lead the classes that will teach how to create hanger baskets and dinner bells.
All materials will be included. The cost is $200.
Pick up and drop off will be at Sullivan Farm on Route 202.
For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.
View Comments