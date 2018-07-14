Blacksmithing course slated

The New Milford Youth Agency will off blacksmithing enrichment classes July 16-20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Blacksmith Andy Chapman will lead the classes that will teach how to create hanger baskets and dinner bells.

All materials will be included. The cost is $200.

Pick up and drop off will be at Sullivan Farm on Route 202.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.