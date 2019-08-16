Blackberry fest set at farm

The White Silo Farm & Winery at 32 Route 37 East in Sherman will hold its 10th annual blackberry festival Aug. 17-18 from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

The event will feature small plates of food prepared with farm-grown blackberries: tostadas with pulled chicken blackberry salsa, jack cheese, and lime sour cream; peanut butter and blackberry jam on homemade bread; baked Brie with wine soaked blackberries; blackberry wild rice and barley salad; blackberry lavender cheesecake; and Pavlova with lemon curd and fresh blackberries.

Admission is free. Wine and food can be purchased for a fee.

Live entertainment will include music by The Blue Yodels Aug. 17 and Marty Meyer Aug. 18, each from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Free winery and field tours will be held throughout the event.