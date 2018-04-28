Black to help with prayer day event

Priscilla Black of the First Apostolic Gathering of New Milford will set up prayer stations in downtown Ridgefield May 3.

In recognition of National Day of Prayer, the event is sponsored by the MidDay Community Bible Study Group of Ridgefield from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about the prayer event and the MidDay Community Bible Study, which meets Thursdays, call Black at 203-431-9768 or pblack35@comcast.net.