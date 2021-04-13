Black prep player told to sit near banana peels: 'I'm fine'

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — A Black football player at an Illinois high school captured on video sitting in a locker littered with banana peels after a teammate threatened to break his knees if he didn't comply says he's “fine" and wants people to “stop talking about the incident."
The Moline High School student, who was not identified because he's a juvenile, also said in a statement released through the Rock Island County State’s Attorney's Office that those football team members involved in the incident have apologized, Davenport, Iowa, television station KWQC-TV reported.