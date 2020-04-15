Black honored at Glenholme School

date 2020-04-15
Glenholme School in Washington recently honored staff member Karly Black for her work expanding the school's Transition Program.

The program is designed to help young adults students ages 18 to 21 who have social, emotional and learning challenges transition to independent living.

The program provides assistance in vocational, educational and independent living skills.

Colleagues acknowledged her for her dedication.

She “embodies all that Devereux Connecticut - The Glenholme School’s mission strives to achieve,” said one colleague.

“Karly helped develop and expand the transition program to provide valuable and necessary learning opportunities for a population new to our care,” the staff member continued. “Karly has provided job coaching, instructed classes, tutored individuals, written programs, and has been instrumental in ensuring students receive top notch opportunities to learn and explore.”

Black was cited for her “creative and thoughtful scheduling and planning” and the “countless opportunities” she offer students.

“As a servant leader, Karly sees the potential in each student, and takes the time to carefully coach and encourage his or her progress through the most challenging of situations,” another colleague said.

“She is always willing to embrace new responsibilities with enthusiasm and great attention to detail. Her communication skills are second to none, ensuring that everyone directly impacted by programmatic decisions, changes and updates is aware of what is occurring,” the staff member continued.