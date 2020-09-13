Black New England Conference to discuss women's leadership

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — This year's Black New England Conference is going online and is discussing Black women's leadership and activism.

The theme of the conference is “Black Women Rock: Leading the Charge for Social and Political Change." It is scheduled for Sept. 25-26.

Speakers and discussion leaders include Sheryl Lee Ralph, an actress and activist who created the DIVA Foundation devoted to AIDS advocacy; Susan Taylor, founder and CEO of National CARES Mentoring movement and editor-in-chief emerita of Essence Magazine; Andrea Jenkins, an American policy aide, politician, writer, performance artist, poet, and transgender activist; state Sen. Patricia Ann Spearman of Nevada, the first openly lesbian member of the Nevada Legislature; CaShawn Thompson, creator of Black Girl Magic; and Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, the first Black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts.

The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and Southern New Hampshire University are hosting the conference.

The schedule and conference registration can be accessed at: http://blackheritagetrailnh.org/2020bnec/.