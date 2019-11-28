Bison a bright spot for agriculture in Kansas, nation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — One of the promising industries for agriculture harkens back to the days when bison roamed the Kansas prairie.

The Hutchinson News reports that when Moundridge rancher Dick Gehring started his bison ranch more than 30 years ago, he did it for the money. The animals quickly became his passion.

Gehring is the owner of Black Kettle Buffalo in McPherson County. He now calls bison ranching one of the “bright spots in agriculture.”

Bison are adaptable and thrive in different environments. The animals are self-sufficient and low maintenance and have a small carbon footprint, making them good for the environment.

The National Bison Association says there are an estimated 385,000 bison in North American private, public and tribal herds.

