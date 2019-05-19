Bismarck medical marijuana dispensary to open in June

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A medical marijuana dispensary is set to open next month in Bismarck.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the dispensary is located on Memorial Highway. The building previously had been used as a restaurant and later a veterinary clinic.

The first dispensary opened in Fargo on March 1. Voters approved medical marijuana in 2016, but it took time for the state to build up a regulatory structure.

The North Dakota Department of Health says the state's second medical marijuana dispensary is set to open next week in Grand Forks.

Construction is continuing on a dispensary in Williston. It's not clear when it will open.

Officials say more than 450 registry identification cards have been issued so far to qualifying patients.

