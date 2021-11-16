Bishops urged to listen as they consider Communion document PETER SMITH, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 4:03 p.m.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Pope Francis' top envoy to the United States cautioned the country's bishops on Tuesday that the church needs to listen before it teaches as they deliberated at their fall meeting on a sensitive document about Holy Communion that emerged amid debates over Catholic politicians' support for abortion.
“It is sometimes said that there is a lot of confusion about doctrine in the church today,” Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the papal ambassador, told the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. “However, the argument continues that what is needed is clear teaching. That is true, but the Holy Father says a church that teaches must be firstly a church that listens.”