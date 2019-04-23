Bishop critical of Nicaragua's Ortega leaves for Vatican

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A Roman Catholic bishop outspoken in criticizing Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has left for the Vatican after being called there indefinitely by Pope Francis.

Silvio Báez told journalists and supporters at the airport Tuesday that he was leaving with "my heart broken into pieces."

No members of the country's Bishops' Conference were on hand to bid farewell to the 60-year-old Báez, who celebrated his last Mass in the country Sunday. He said he would visit relatives in Miami before traveling to Rome.

Báez acted as a mediator last year during brief, failed peace talks. Ortega had invited bishops to take part but later accused them of aiding what he calls an attempted coup.

Several hundred people died in a crackdown on protests demanding Ortega leave office and allow early elections.