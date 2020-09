Births

A daughter, Ava Charlotte Fodor, was born Aug. 5, 2020, to Jennifer (Caselli) and Joseph Fodor of New Milford. Maternal grandparents are George and Marilyn Caselli of New Milford and Maryann Lahita of New Milford. Parental grandparents are Jozsef and Elizabeth Fodor of Kent. Ava’s siblings are Andrew and Claire.