Births

A daughter, Giuliana Rose Albanese, was born March 23, 2020, to Ashley Abeling Albanese and David Joseph Albanese of New Milford. Grandparents are Brenda and Claudio Vinhateiro of New Milford and Linda Albanese of New Milford. Great-grandparents are Priscilla and John Abeling of Torrington.

A son, Greyson Joseph Kwok, was born April 8, 2020, to Caitlin Rose Rakowski of New Milford and Nickolas Ethan Kowk of Brewster, N.Y. He is the grandson of Kenny and Jennifer Kwok of Brewster, Mark and Sandra Rakowski of New Milford. Great-grandparents are Patricia Robasco of New Milford and Bill and Judy Felice of Brewster.

A son, Theo Antonio Garofano, was born April 9, 2020, to Jessica (Grioli) and Thomas Garofano of Cornwall. He is the grandson of Tony Grioli and Lisa Grioli of New York and Sherman, Faye Garofano of North Andover, Mass., and the late Tom Garofano of Everett, Mass.