Birthdays & anniversaries

FRIDAY, OCT. 9

Winnie Joy Melycher, Kaitlyn Price, Britney Fletcher, Tiffani Saunders (17), Jordan V. Kinney (31) .

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

George Ford, Patrick Boisvert Jr. (50), Margaret Avery, Nancy Elwood, Megan Burns, Dustin Williamson (20), Dalton Williamson (18), Megan and EJ Burns (16th anniversary), Rubin and Gail Harris (anniversary).

SUNDAY, OCT. 11

Wendy Ventres, Bill Beebe Jr. (61), Debby Shaffer, Helen Marx (in memory), Brian and Sirena Baur (anniversary).

MONDAY, OCT. 12

Camryn Johnson, Amanda Budnik (44), Lori Ellis, Florence Kurtz (99), Linda Hemm, Erin Burns (9), Nathan Burns (9), Anthony Liguori (7), Michael Michaud (in memory).

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

Leila Stepankiw, Brian Baur, John and Molly Kuck (anniversary), Rich and Katy LaChance (anniversary), Erik and Megan Dey (anniversary).

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14

Gertrude Erikren, Saundra Smyrski, Ellen Therrien, Zeb Lundberg (12), Charlie and Leslie Warren (20th anniversary).

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

Richard Hottes (in memory).

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

Chelsey Zimmerman (29), Trent Bryant, Trina Hottes, Ted Layton (in memory), Darrell Pelletier (in memory).

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 43E Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or e-mail it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Ms. Rose.