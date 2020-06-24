Birthdays & anniversaries

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

Jodi Galbraith, Esther Miller, Gerald Sullivan, Felicia Radman (27), Nathaniel Dempster (12), Robert Douskey, Karen Dey.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Bill Webster Jr., Bill Noeding (24), Tom and Joyce Ward (anniversary), Bill and Karen Kovacs (anniversary), John and Grace Sernotti (50th anniversary), Bill and Barbara Quinnell (22nd anniversary), Michael and Tanya Cicarelli (22nd anniversary), Thomas and Joyce ward (anniversary).

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

Pete Pease (76), Bebop Bushman, Joyce N. Tuz, Richard Landgrebe (in memory), Mr. and Mrs. Mark Morsey (51st anniversary), Dave and Debby Shaffer (51st anniversary).

MONDAY, JUNE 29

Emily J. Ward, Stephen Miller, Elizabeth Cuminale, Len Gellella (77), Brian Koonz, E. Paul Martin (in memory), Jim and Nancy Munn (anniversary).

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

Brice Titus, Rick Osborne, Deb Szydlo, Ted Boccuzzi, Tanya Murphy, Robert and Laurie Kenney (30th anniversary).

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

Beth Sullivan, Laura Buckbee, Liddy Adams, Beth Maker Petersen, Bill Weed, Phil Hulton (in memory), Gary and Pat Rogers (42nd anniversary), Art and Mary Peitler (48th anniversary).

THURSDAY, JULY 2

Sharon Weinheimer, Kyle Cyr (18), Rich Pomerantz (63), Mike Longi, Ava Newman (12), Jay and Karen Ward (42nd anniversary).

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 43E Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or e-mail it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Ms. Rose.