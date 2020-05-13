https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Birthdays-anniversaries-15265962.php Birthdays & anniversaries Published 12:00 am EDT, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Most Popular 1 Ganim: Dirt bike, ATV riders fined; vehicles confiscated 2 Bridgeport driver shot in neck, crashes vehicle, passenger ejected 3 Fairchild Wheeler golf course to reopen Thursday 4 Manafort released from jail after coronavirus concerns 5 UB reportedly reaches deal with clerical union to extend insurance by one month 6 Fallen Newtown officer to be memorialized at nation’s capital 7 The Silo rises again at Hunt Hill View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.