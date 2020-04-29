Birthdays & anniversaries

FRIDAY, MAY 1

Norbert Lillis, April Kenney (27).

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Christopher Caceres (29), Christine Caceres (29), Lisa Lawrence (68).

SUNDAY, MAY 3

Kelly T. Trout, Bruce and Nan Rossiter (anniversary), Charlie and Christy Prahach (8th anniversary).

MONDAY, MAY 4

Michael Cannon Sr., Randy DiBella, Betsy Delaney, Rob Wall (45), Vincent Leto (39), Jonathan Monaco (31).

TUESDAY, MAY 5

Jamie Read (39), Chip Davin (55), A. Ronald Owens, Iona Douskey, Tracey Morrissey, Jess Hulton (40), Charles and Gerolynn Laukevicz (35th anniversary).

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

Kristen Titus, Pam Southworth, Diane Cunningham, Norris Wildman (in memory).

THURSDAY, MAY 7

Justine R. Lago (18), John and Bev Fink (43rd anniversary), Donald and Allie Franco (37th anniversary), Tony and Phyllis Scarpone (54th anniversary).

FRIDAY, MAY 8

John Farrell, Deborah Brunelli (64).

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 43E Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or e-mail it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Deborah Rose.