Birthdays & anniversaries

Jorja Michaud, Norman Yoder Sr. (in memory), Bob and Daisy Norlander (39h anniversary), Jeff and Keli Solomon (anniversary), Bill and Charlotte Newtown (76th anniversary), Jeane and Brian Skinner (37th anniversary).

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

Herb Anderson, Cheryl Hill (44), Janine Toussaint, Chuck Strand, Dirk Perrefort, Chris Prause.

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

Marguerite Smith, Liza Maizel, Barbara Quinnell, Tara C. Gee, Herman Krenkel, Clifford C. Chapin (in memory), Tom and Debbie Pilla (50th anniversary).

MONDAY, FEB. 17

Michael A. Ross, Allie MacDonald Franco, Danica Sadowski, Erica Sadowski, Robert R. Dean.

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

Adrienne Sussman, Jacob Ness (27), Zachary Ness (26), Elaine Ciesielski (73), Dorothy I. Titus, Jeff deMoraes (68).

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

Karen Seifert (33), Elizabeth Miller, Bob Porter (71), Jessica Longi, Vincent Braucci, George Doring (in memory).

THURSDAY, FEB. 20

Jake P. Smyrski.

FRIDAY FEB. 21

Frank LaRosa (64), Miranda McBreairty (34), Laura Carroll, Gary Sullivan, Danny Caldwell, Alice Tessier, Mollie Lundberg (13), Krit and Sarah Phairoj (anniversary), Bob and Carol McCarthy (50th anniversary).

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 43E Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or e-mail it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Ms. Rose.