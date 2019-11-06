Birthdays & anniversaries

William J. Buckbee, Roxanne Edel (16), Arleen Peet

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

Jessica Giordano

MONDAY, NOV. 11

Yvonne Pryor, Makayla Pariseau (19), Alexander Lockwood (24), Leah Grill (19), George and Paige Walsh (anniversary), Brian and Amanda Kilian (anniversary), Vincent and Vicki Braucci (anniversary)

TUESDAY, NOV. 12

Joan Rogers

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13

Nabeel Sabbagh (72), George Baxter, Bill Hickcock (in memory)

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

Cheryl A. Smyrski, Michael Hinckley (36), Judy DeVesta, Fred Aldrich, Tyler Wassong (6), Jon D. Stanley (in memory), Bob Hinckley (in memory)

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 43E Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or fax it to 860-350-6794, or email it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Deborah Rose.