Birthdays & anniversaries

Deborah Dempster, Terri Andersen, Becky Farrell, Chris Bourdeau (89), Kayleigh Hottes.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

John Kayser III (32), Eileen Fitzgerald, John Donovan, Chase Anthony Cipriani (6), Thomas Sustad (69), Hermy McKay (in memory).

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Katie Stewart (31), Jack Anthony Coloneri, Mike McBreairty (40), Lisa Mesner, Stella Onorato (in memory).

MONDAY, JUNE 3

Jordan Beebe (15), Bryce Lewis (14), Edie Poletto.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

Rich LaChance, Quinn McLaughlin (17), Bryan Riley (62), Barron Stark (59).

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

Patti Munson (57), Bruce E. Titus, Christian Kilian.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

Billy Levay (33), Katie Levay (33), Bob Ferrarotti (73), Barbara Brickley, Tia Makowicki (17), Gay Kepple.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Taylor LaRosa (29), Rubin Harris, Al Couch (in memory), Joe and Beth Cuminale (anniversary).

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 43E Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or fax it to (860) 350-6794, or e-mail it to drose@newstimes.com.