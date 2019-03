Birthdays & anniversaries

Jeff Anderson, Gina Hansel (29), Winifred E. Smith (in memory), Dee Kwasnik (in memory).

SATURDAY MARCH 2

Ryan Gee (45), Bernadette Shustak, Anthony Leger (14), Alyssa Leger (14), Eric Koenig (39), Jordan Prause, Bob Hanna (63), Lucas Vilorio.

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

Kevin J. Wilbur, Vivian Ballwig, Pat Hackett, Brian and Dee Coyle (anniversary), Holly and Pete Zaborowski (anniversary).

MONDAY, MARCH 4

Stark Weiner, Lisa Lawson (57), Charles Baumgarner, Donald Diehl, Erin Fitzgerald, Mike Widlar, Meghan Williams (32), Sebastian Sullivan, Bill DePra (in memory).

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

Peter Carroll, Theresa Volinski (64), Scott Mix (32), Jenn Lawson (27), Wendy (Miles) Malaspina (49), Sydney Yantorno (20).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

Susan Titus, Heather Cianciullo (49), John Koellmer Jr., David and Diana Hammer (ninth anniversary).

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

Jacqui Lindo, Luke J. Ward, John R. Wyant, Donna Boccuzzi, Joseph Cuminale (in memory).

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Kevin Hutson (60), Gary Rogers (67), Celia Pomerantz, Joan O. Southworth (in memory).

If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 45B Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or fax it to 860-350-6794, or email it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Deborah Rose.