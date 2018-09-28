Birthdays & anniversaries

Mike Gabriel, Michael Ford, William Penniston, Michael and Jennifer Pryor (anniversary), Jake and Beth Sullivan (anniversary).

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

Breckin Tuz (14), Charles Aldrich, Donald A. Lundberg (in memory), William Thomas (in memory), Toshia Purvis (in memory), Jim and Jackie Ward (anniversary).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

Machelle Pryor, Lisa Cleary, Mike Cleary, Judy Moskowitz, Judy Judson, Alan Lyon (in memory), Dick and Charmaine Kimball (57th anniversary), Bill and Jan Dempster (57th anniversary).

MONDAY, OCT. 1

John W. Kuck III, Sue Purvis, Olivia Aldrich, Patrick Michael Maroni (1), Harold and Marie McCarthy (42nd anniversary).

TUESDAY, OCT. 2

Pat Sherry, Robert T. Provost, Paul Bourdeau (88), Sheila Murphy, John and Becky Farrell (anniversary).

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

Larry Greenspan (84), Jay T. Ward Jr., Jason Tuz, Tami Comstock, Lynn Baldwin (in memory), Jessica Dean Bradley (in memory), Jonathan Malone (in memory), Tom and Tanya Murphy (3rd anniversary).

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

Pam Dutcher, Frank and Arlene Brancaccio (anniversary).

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

Sue Curran, Faith Caldwell, Arlie Owens II, Helen Penniston.

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 45B Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or fax it to 860-350-6794, or e-mail it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Ms. Rose.