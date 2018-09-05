Birthdays & anniversaries

Andrew Reynolds (30), Justin Nabozny (21), Charles Warren (79).

SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

Jacky Weiner, Lea Wilbur, Melanie Wilbur, Jennifer Buckingham (51), Creighton Moore (20), Robben Hill (55), Jennifer Buckingham, Tammy and Billy Deak (34th anniversary).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

Janice Dobson, Jada Rose Smyrski, Peggy Halloran, Martin Dowler (77), Eileen Mitchell, Rick Schultz (in memory), Russ and Elsie Watts (anniversary), Sue and Ed Falcone.

MONDAY, SEPT. 10

Ron Rose, Nicholas Scribner (30), Samantha Lawlor (12), Betsy Lathrop, Jean B. Docktor. Terry Pellegrini (75), Charlotte Fleet (80).

TUESDAY, SEPT. 11

Dillon Hartman, Dawn Hyland, Will and Michelle Webster (anniversary), Edward and Barbara Hager (70th anniversary), Chris and Trina Hottes.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12

Ronald Pecor Jr. (18), Tyler James Barrett (18), Lynn Webster, Darlene Smyrski, Richard Peet (83), Joey Leto (1), Wilma Yoder (in memory), Clark and Debbie Smith (anniversary), Sue and Charlie Stauffacher (anniversary).

THURSDAY, SEPT. 13

Jacquie McCloskey, Roger Szendy (65), Tim Broderick, Cole Rossiter (26), Darrell and Cathy Wilbur (anniversary).

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

Arlene Brancaccio, Janet (Simasek) Stockburger (54), Jeffrey and Christine Titus (anniversary).

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 45B Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or fax it to 860-350-6794, or e-mail it to drose@newstimes.com. Or to make a change to a listing due to a death or divorce, contact Ms. Rose.