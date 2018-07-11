Birthdays & anniversaries

Kelly Anderson, Jeffrey Titus, Rob Sypek (57).

SATURDAY, JULY 14

Steven Nadeau (30), Lon Moots (74), Joann Woodard, Olive Koellmer, Bobby and Sue Purvis (11th anniversary).

SUNDAY, JULY 15

Aude-Claire Maghram, Jennifer Reay, Janine Johnson, Isabella Ford, Dodie Bushman Anderson, Mimi Dattilo (18), Margaret Beeman, Venae Nicolson, Petra Bredbenner, Michael and Carly Lawrence (12th anniversary).

MONDAY, JULY 16

Leslie Rose Warren, James Mann, Alexa Duncan, Kyle Doto, Carl Bonomo, Duane Nathaniel John “Nate” Davis (6).

TUESDAY JULY 17

Peter Stone (76), Anita Gellella, Paul Steinmetz (62), Darryl Lundberg (53), Jessica Hogenauer (23), Hazel Pudelka (in memory).

WEDNESDAY, JULY 18

Wilbert Peart, Amantha R. Johnson, John R. Rogers, Bill Trabold (50), Christa Chauvin (58), Lucius “Bama” Mann, Terry Hammer, Sarah Buckingham (20), Helen Dowler (in memory), Lori and Terry Ellis (anniversary).

THURSDAY, JULY 19

Dan Seifert, Christopher Webster, Tony Vandemark (67), Earl and Helen Osterhoudt (anniversary), Don and Lisa Lundberg (10th anniversary), Carol and Bill Tremont (59th anniversary).

FRIDAY, JULY 20

Jett Walsh, Greg Begler (59), Charlie McMahon, Lauren Simpson, Shawn and Katherine Penniston (anniversary), Ann Marie and Paul “Pete” Chauvin (61st anniversary).

The Birthdays & anniversaries calendar is compiled from Spectrum records, from reader requests and from the Good Shepherd/Palm Rebekah Lodge Community Birthday Calendar. If you would like your birthday or anniversary published in The Spectrum, please mail or deliver the information to The Greater New Milford Spectrum, 45B Main St., New Milford CT 06776, or fax it to (860) 350-6794, or e-mail it to drose@newstimes.com.