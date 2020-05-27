Birmingham On-Demand pilot transit program extended

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A pilot transit program in Birmingham is being extended.

The City Council voted to extend through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, its van-based, on-demand transit system called Birmingham On-Demand, Al.com reported.

The extension of the pilot program, launched in December, will not cost the city any money, officials said.

Birmingham On-Demand is operated by Via and uses Mercedes Metris vans to take riders inside a 7 square-mile zone. Each ride is $1.50.

Riders request a ride through the Via app or by calling 205-236-0768.

Since the service launched Dec. 3, weekly ridership has doubled, according to data provided by the Birmingham Department of Transportation reported in January.