Birds of prey program slated

The Charles Merriman Society, Children of the American Revolution, which serves Greater New Milford, will present a program with A Place Called Hope Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. in New Milford.

The free program will take place at Candlewood Valley Country Club on Route 7.

A Place Called Hope is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization run entirely by volunteers along with donations of time, supplies and money from supporters.

One of the goals at A Place Called Hope, Inc. is to teach the public how to protect and respect wildlife, in particular raptors.

Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call Bonnie Butler at 860-354-5129 or email bbutler5129@gmail.com.