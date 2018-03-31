Birding event slated in New Preston

Steep Rock Association, a land trust in Washington, will offer a family event, to view the eccentric woodcock, also known as a the timberdoodle, April 6 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Macricostas Preserve at 124 Christian St. in New Preston.

Registration is required by visiting http://www.steeprockassoc.org/programs-and-events or calling 860-868-9131.

American woodcock are among the early arrivers in spring, returning from wintering grounds in southern states to breed and probe for worms.

Most of the time they are hidden in fields and wet forests, thanks to their small stature and well camouflaged plumage.

On spring nights, however, males disclose their location when displaying for females. Grounded “peent” calls are followed by circular flights, and often they land in the same spot they launched from.

Participants are encouraged to wear warm, long-sleeved clothing, especially for those who will be crawling and lying on the ground, and bring a headlamp.

Inclement weather will postpone the event.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Rory Larson, SRA’s conservation and program leader, will lead the program.