Bird themed program slated at farm

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman has announced its upcoming programs.

Offerings will include beginner birding basics Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.; winter bird feeding Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.; and bird identification and citizen science to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

Registration is requires, unless otherwise noted.

The farm’s trails remain open for the public dawn to dusk.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, RSVP and fees, call 860-799-4074.