Bird program slated at library

Kent Memorial Library, in collaboration with the Kent Conservation Commission, will present a program, “Year of the Bird: How You Can Be A Bird Buddy in Kent,” April 18 at 10:30 a.m.

The program is geared toward children in pre-kindergarten through third grade.

Laurie Doss, a science teacher at Marvelwood School in town, will teach participants how to identify 10 species of birds found in Kent by sight and sound.

Participants will then learn how to help scientists learn where all the birds in Kent are found. This will be done by contributing observations to the Connecticut Bird Atlas Projects and/or helping to band birds as part of Kent Land Trust and Marvelwood School’s research projects on birds.

Also to be discussed will be how to create a “Bird Bed & Breakfast” for the backyard and/or on land trust property to be a “Bird Buddy” to all the birds that raise their families in Kent or stop for a short time in the spring and fall.

At the end of the program children will test their knowledge learned in the program with an indoor scavenger hunt for birds and their calls. Participants will take home an activity book about local birds and a bird-friendly plants donated by the Kent Greenhouse.

Attendees should bring an empty milk or orange juice cardboard carton for the bird craft.

For more information and RSVP, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.