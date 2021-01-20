Bipartisan bill proposes taxpayers pay for lawmakers' meals

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bipartisan legislation proposes that North Dakota taxpayers pick up the tab for lawmakers’ meals since dinners paid for by lobbyists and interest groups are now banned under voter-approved ethics rules.
Republican GOP Rep. Keith Kempenich is sponsoring HB1424 that would allow lawmakers who live outside Bismarck to claim reimbursement for meals. The bill has an estimated two-year cost of more than $424,000, or about $3,340 for each of the 127 qualified lawmakers during the maximum 80-day session.