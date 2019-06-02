Bill would reward firms that don't alter models' images

BOSTON (AP) — Companies that refuse to digitally alter the skin tone and body size of advertising models would get a financial boost under a bill filed by Massachusetts lawmakers.

Backers say the bill is meant to encourage the promotion of mental health through realistic advertising images.

It would create a tax credit of up to $10,000 for cosmetic, personal care and apparel companies that do not digitally alter models' skin tone, skin texture including wrinkles, body size or body shape in ads.

Supporters say it's the first bill of its kind in the country.

Democratic state Rep. Kay Khan sponsored the bill. She said young people are bombarded by digitally altered images of models. She said the altered images are unrealistic and are damaging to vulnerable youth, especially girls and young women.