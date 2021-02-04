Bill would require minimum wage pay for Maryland inmates

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland inmates make as little as $0.17 per hour for voluntary prison employment and training, a stipend that one lawmaker compared to “slave labor” in support of legislation that would require the state to pay more.
Del. Terri Hill, D–Baltimore and Howard, wants to raise the stipend for all inmate work volunteers to as close to minimum wage as possible, helping them save money while incarcerated and equipping them to re-enter society without having to rely on their families –– or further criminal activity that could again land them behind bars –– for financial support.