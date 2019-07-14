Bill would ease rules on selling used cars subject to recall

BOSTON (AP) — A bill that would ease restrictions on the sale of used cars that have been subject to a recall but have not been repaired is set to come up at a public hearing at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

Supporters of the bill, including used car dealers, have argued that they should be able to sell the cars as long as they disclose all pending recall notices. They say requiring the cars be repaired to meet the requirements of the recall could slow sales.

The bill is opposed by consumer advocacy groups, including the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group, which argue that the bill would put consumers in danger.

Opponents say similar proposals have been rejected in other states.

The hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.