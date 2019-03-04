Bill to make Idaho voter initiatives more difficult advances

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that will make it more difficult to get a voter initiative on the Idaho ballot will get a hearing.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday approved the hearing requested by Republican Sen. Scott Grow.

Grow says the current system allows urban counties to have too much sway in voter initiatives and the proposed legislation will give rural counties a bigger voice.

The legislation will increase from 6 percent to 10 percent the number of registered voters that must sign petitions for a voter initiative to appear on a ballot.

The number of districts will also increase from 18 to 32 of Idaho's 35 districts.