Bill to give tax break to Panthers slows down in SC Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill offering the Carolina Panthers about $120 million in tax breaks to move its team headquarters and practice facility to South Carolina has slowed down.

Democratic state Sen. Dick Harpootlian of Columbia objected to the bill Thursday, saying he won't let it come to a vote until he gets more information, including a cost-benefit analysis from the state Department of Commerce.

Later, Republican Sen. Shane Massey of Edgefield said on Twitter that Harpootlian wasn't the only senator with concerns.

The House passed a similar bill 90-25 Tuesday.

Panthers owner David Tepper met with South Carolina legislative leaders and Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this month.

The team's current headquarters and practice facility are in Charlotte, North Carolina, near where the Panthers play at Bank of America Stadium.